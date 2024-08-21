sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:47 IST, August 21st 2024

NEET-PG Result 2024 LIVE Updates: How To Check Your Scorecard in 3 Simple Steps at natboard.edu.in

NEET-PG Result 2024 LIVE Updates: NBEMS is expected to declare NEET-PG 2024 results today at natboard.edu.in. NEET-PG exam was held on August 11 after cancelling the originally scheduled exam on June 23, as a preventive measure amid NEET-UG paper leak case. Here's how to check your NEET scores. Check latest updates on NEET-PG cut-off, topper list, MDS counselling and other details.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
