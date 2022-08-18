NEET UG 2022: Know When Will NTA Release The Provisional Key & Result

NEET aspirants who are waiting for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 result should know that before result, provisional answer key will be released. Although official update for releasing the same has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be out by next week. National Testing Agency, NTA would be releasing the official NEET answer key soon on neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the information, NTA would be giving students about 2 days time to raise objections. Once the objections are raised, the final answer key for NEET 2022 would be prepared. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final key.

Official websites to check NEET Results 2022

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

Along with the answer key, NTA would also be releasing OMR sheets and question papers. Students must also check the same for any errors or concerns and raise objections. Any objections received after the window closes would not be entertained. For more details, they can go to any of the official websites mentioned above.

NEET UG 2022: Know how to check the NTA NEET provisional answer key 2022

Step 1: Once released, registered candidates can download the NEET answer key by visiting the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link, available on the homepage of the official website.

Step 3: The official NEET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code

Step 5: Match the responses mentioned in the answer key

Step 6: Raise objections by submitting proof online

Step 6: Take a printout of the answer key for future use

Here is how to check NEET Results 2022 on the official website