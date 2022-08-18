NEET UG 2022: Know When Will NTA Release The Provisional Key & Result

NEET aspirants who are waiting for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 result should know that before result, provisional answer key will be released. Although official update for releasing the same has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be out by next week. National Testing Agency, NTA would be releasing the official NEET answer key soon on neet.nta.nic.in.
As per the information, NTA would be giving students about 2 days time to raise objections. Once the objections are raised, the final answer key for NEET 2022 would be prepared. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final key.
Official websites to check NEET Results 2022
- neet.nta.nic.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
- nta.ac.in
Along with the answer key, NTA would also be releasing OMR sheets and question papers. Students must also check the same for any errors or concerns and raise objections. Any objections received after the window closes would not be entertained. For more details, they can go to any of the official websites mentioned above.
NEET UG 2022: Know how to check the NTA NEET provisional answer key 2022
- Step 1: Once released, registered candidates can download the NEET answer key by visiting the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in.
- Step 2: Then, click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link, available on the homepage of the official website.
- Step 3: The official NEET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code
- Step 5: Match the responses mentioned in the answer key
- Step 6: Raise objections by submitting proof online
- Step 6: Take a printout of the answer key for future use
Here is how to check NEET Results 2022 on the official website
- Step 1: Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET-UG results 2022 link
- Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Key in your application number and password and submit
- Step 5: Your NEET-UG Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6: Check and download your NEET Result 2022.