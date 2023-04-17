NIFT Final Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon; Here's How To Download NIFT Final Merit List

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will soon announce the NIFT final result 2023 for candidates who appeared for admission to BDes, BFTech and all UG and PG programmes. As per reports, NIFT final results will be declared in the second week of May. Once, the results are out, candidates will be able to check them online at nift.ac.in.

How to check NIFT Final Result 2023

Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.

Click on the 'NIFT 2023 final result' link.

Log in using your credentials

The NIFT final result will appear on the screen.

Download the NIFT scorecard and take its printout.

NIFT final result 2023

NIFT released the result of the entrance exam for UG and PG programmes on March 13. The situation test for B.Des programme was conducted from March 24 to 27 at various NIFT campuses. Admit cards were released on March 17. Personal interview of PG programmes - MFM, M.Des, M.F.Tech, was conducted online from March 20 onwards.

NIFT final merit list 2023 will be prepared after combining the scores of the Creative Ability Test (CAT), General Ability Test (GAT) and Situation Test (group discussion and personal interview).

NIFT will begin the counselling process for the selected students likely in June. Those who will be selected will have to report to the allocated centre at the specified date and time for document verification purposes. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.