Punjab Board Class 12 Results: The PSEB Class 12 results have been declared by the Punjab School of Education Board, PSEB, and the PSEB 12th Result link has also been activated. The PSEB 12th Results are available on the official website - pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. The state education minister, Gurmeet Singh Hayer, announced the PSEB 12th result at a press conference.

Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage is 96.96%. A total of 3,01,725 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 292530 passed the exam.

PSEB 12th Result 2022 | Girls scored higher marks than boys

This time, a total of 1,37,161 girls appeared in the exam out of which 1,34,182 qualified in the exam. Meanwhile, 1,64,529 boys appeared in the exam out of which 1,49,329 boys passed. The girls pass percentage stands at 97.78 per cent whereas boys stand 96.27 per cent. Also, three girls from the Humanities stream have topped the PSEB Class 12th exam with 99.40%.

Class 12 result 2022 PSEB: Stream-wise pass percentage

Commerce: 97.95

Humanities: 96.68

Science: 97.83

Vocational: 96.44

Punjab Board Class 12 result 2022: List of websites to check scores

pseb.ac.in punjab.indiaresults.com indiaresults.com

Punjab Board Class 12 Results | Here's how to check PSEB 12th result 2022

Step 1: To check the PSEB 12th Results, students first need to visit the official website of the Punjab School of Education Board - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, the result will be released. Click on the link that reads, "PSEB 12th Results 2022."

Students are then required to enter their roll number, school name, and other details.

Step 4: Once done, the PSEB 12th Results 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the results and keep a copy

Check Punjab board result 2022 12th Class via SMS

Type an SMS in the format: PB12

Send this SMS to 5676750.

The PSEB 12th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.

Punjab Board Results 2022: Details on Punjab board Class 12 result 2022

Roll number

Student’s name

Father's name

Category

Total marks

Subjects

Marks obtained in theory and practical

Registration number

Mother's name

Stream

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative