Rajasthan University: BA 1st Year Exam Results Out; Here's A Direct Link To Check Scores

Rajasthan University results: The results for the April examination have been released by Rajasthan University. Now, candidates can check their Rajasthan University BA Part 1 result 2022 by visiting the official website at uniraj.ac.in. In order to check the result, candidates will be required to enter their roll number and other details.

Along with the BA Part 1 result, Rajasthan University has also released the BA Part 3 result, 2022. This year, the BA Part 1 and Part 3 examinations were held by Rajasthan University on various dates in May and June for regulars, ex-students, and non-college students. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the Rajasthan University BA results.

Rajasthan University BA Results: Here's how to check Rajasthan University results

Step 1: To check the Rajasthan University result, candidates are required to visit the official website, uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result tab.

Step 3: Automatically, a new webpage would open automatically on the screen.

Step 4: Then, click on the Rajasthan University BA Part 1 result 2022 link.

Step 5: Enter the required credentials

Step 6: Your first-year BA result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check and download the result, take a printout for future reference.

Here's a direct link to check Rajasthan University BA Results 2022 - CLICK HERE

Candidates must note that they may face some trouble while checking their results as Rajasthan University's official website is slow because of high traffic. Along with the BA 1st year results, dual degree results for BTech, MTech, and others are also released for various semesters. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative