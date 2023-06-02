Last Updated:

RBSE 10th Results 2023: Where And How To Check Rajasthan Board Matric Results Online

RBSE 10th results 2023 date and time announced. Rajasthan board will declare matric exam results today, June 2 at 1 pm. See where and how to check.

Nandini Verma
RBSE 10th Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the class 10 or matric result today, June 2. The date and time have been confirmed beforehand by the state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. As per the announcement, the Rajasthan board class 10 result will be released on June 2 at 1 pm. Over 12 lakh students took the matric exam this year. 

 

Registered students who took the exam will be able to check their RBSE mark sheet today. Once released, the result will be available on the official websites. A list of official websites as well as steps to check the result is mentioned below. Students should be ready to check scores with their roll number and date of birth to check scores. This year over 10 lakh students took the matric exam. The RBSE Class 10th exams were conducted between March 16 and April 11, 2023. 

RBSE 10th Result 2023: When and where to check result

  • Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will release the class 10 results on June 2
  • The Rajasthan Class 10 result 2023 will be released at 1 pm. 

BSER 10th result 2023: Official websites to check

  1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. rajresults.nic.in
  3. indiaresults.com
  4. examresults.net

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Here's a step-by-step guide to check RBSE class 10 result

  • Step 1:Visit any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the "RBSE 10th result 2023" link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through it, download the same, and take its printout for future reference

 

