RBSE 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Out, Check Here

Rajasthan Board Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the class 12 result at 2 pm. The result can be checked on the official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result has been announced at a press conference by the Rajasthan Education Minister, BD Kalla. Over 2.5 lakh students who were waiting for the Class 12 Science and Commerce 2022 exam results, can check the same now. The result can be checked on official websites, via SMS and on app too. The steps to check the same on various platforms are attached below.

RBSE 12th result 2022: Websites to check

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in

Step-by-step guide to download RBSE Class 12th Science result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest update section

Step 3: Click on the Class 12 Science result link

Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page

Step 5: Enter the required login credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 6: Post submitting the same, result will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

Step-by-step guide to download RBSE Class 12th commerce result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest update section and click on the link for commerce stream

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 5: The result will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download it and take its printout for future reference

RBSE 12th result: Here's how to check on SMS

Enter RJ12SRoll Number in the text message section and send the same to 5676750 or 5623. (For Science stream)

RJ12CRoll Number in the text message section and send the same to 5676750 or 5623. (For Commerce stream)

Here is how to check inter result on mobile app