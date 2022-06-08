RBSE Class 8th Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link And Steps To Check RBSE 8th Scores

RBSE Board Class 8 Result: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has finally released the RBSE 8th result 2022 today, June 8. The RBSE Class 8th results have been announced on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. This year 27.16 lakh students participated in the examination. The Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result has been announced by Rajasthan Education Minister Dr. BD Kalla. Students must note, that they need to enter their registration number, roll number, and date of birth to check the results. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the RBSE Result 2022.

RBSE Class 8th Result 2022: List of websites to check RBSE Result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2022: Follow these steps to check

Students need to visit the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Then, click on the RBSE Class 8 result 2022 link

Candidates then need to enter their log-in details such as roll number, and date of birth

Automatically, the RBSE result 2022 will appear on the screen

Candidates then need to download the RBSE result 2022, take a print out for further references

RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022: Steps to check grade via SMS

Step 1: Type RESULT RAJ8 roll number

Step 2: Send it to 56263,

Step 3: The result will appear in the form of an SMS alert on the given phone number

Here's the direct link to check Rajasthan board class 8 result - CLICK HERE

Students would find the following details on the RBSE Class 8 scorecards

Name of the student

Roll number

Subjects appeared for

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Date of Birth

Name of School

Scores obtained in each subject

Overall grade

Image: PTI/ Representative