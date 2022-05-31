Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
RBSE Results 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the RBSE class 5th and 8th results on May 31 or June 1, 2022. Students who took the exam and are waiting for results will be able to check it on the official website. RBSE made an announcement pertaining to the same on its official Twitter handle. The tweet was posted on May 26 and stated that the results will be out within a week. Considering that, either the result will be released today or on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. In order to check the RBSE results at the earliest, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. The steps to check the result are mentioned below.
The tweet reads, "Rajasthan Board :- 5th and 8th board result, result will be released next week. @Rajasthanboard"
राजस्थान बोर्ड :- 5वीं और 8वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट , अगले सप्ताह जारी होगा परिणाम l @Rajasthanboard #5thBoard ! #8thBoard ! #result— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) May 26, 2022
In the exam which was conducted in offline mode, over 25 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams 2022. As mentioned in the tweet, RBSE Ajmer is will announce the results for both class 5th and class 8th students on the same date. The websites wherein the RBSE 5th result and RBSE 8th result will be released are mentioned below.