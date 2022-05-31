RBSE Results 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the RBSE class 5th and 8th results on May 31 or June 1, 2022. Students who took the exam and are waiting for results will be able to check it on the official website. RBSE made an announcement pertaining to the same on its official Twitter handle. The tweet was posted on May 26 and stated that the results will be out within a week. Considering that, either the result will be released today or on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. In order to check the RBSE results at the earliest, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. The steps to check the result are mentioned below.

The tweet reads, "Rajasthan Board :- 5th and 8th board result, result will be released next week. @Rajasthanboard"

Rajasthan Board exam 2022: Overview

In the exam which was conducted in offline mode, over 25 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams 2022. As mentioned in the tweet, RBSE Ajmer is will announce the results for both class 5th and class 8th students on the same date. The websites wherein the RBSE 5th result and RBSE 8th result will be released are mentioned below.

Rajasthan Board class 5, 8 results 2022: Official websites to check result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

Follow these steps to download RBSE class 5th result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the class 5th exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the RBSE class 5th result link 2022

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter roll number

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result, download it and take its printout for future reference

How to check RBSE Class 8th result 2022