RRB MI Results 2019: RRB Declares Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Result, Cutoff

RRB MI CBT 1 result: The Railway recruitment board has released the results for Railway Ministerial & Isolated Category Exam.

Official notification reads, " Based on the performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted from 15.12.2020 to 18.12.2020 and Stenography Skill Test/Translation Test/ Teaching Skill Test/Performance Test (as applicable) from 29th Oct 2021 to 30th Oct 2021 by the Railway Recruitment Board, Chandigarh for various notified posts of Ministerial & Isolated Categories under CEN 03/2019 and options furnished in their online applications, Candidates bearing the following roll numbers (15-digit) arranged in ascending order (not in order of merit) horizontally have been provisionally shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) and medical examination"

JUNIOR STENOGRAPHER HINDI- 17 candidates have been shortlisted JUNIOR STENOGRAPHER ENGLISH- 37 candidates have been shortlisted JUNIOR TRANSLATOR HINDI- 10 candidates have been shortlisted STAFF and WELFARE INSPECTOR- 3 candidates have been shortlisted LAB ASSISTANT GRADE III CHEMIST and METALURGIST- No candidate has been selected FINGER PRINT EXAMINER- 1 candidate has been shortlisted HEAD COOK & COOK- 5 candidates have been shortlisted SENIOR PUBLICITY INSPECTOR- 3 candidates have been shortlisted

Document verification round: Overview

The shortlisted candidates will be informed through official Websites/SMS/Email (provided in their application) about the actual date and place of Document Verification.

The candidates called for DV should produce all the original documents along with two sets of XEROX copies in A4 size as detailed in the CEN and e call letter issued for Document Verification

Those candidates who will be called for Document Verification may note that after completion of DV, they will be sent for medical examination at the nominated Railway Hospital located in the jurisdiction of concerned RRB on the next day of the DV.