RRB MI Results 2019: RRB Declares Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Result, Cutoff

RRB MI CBT 1 result: The Railway recruitment board has released the results for Railway Ministerial & Isolated Category Exam. All those aspirants who got themselves registered and took the exam can download the RRB MI Result 2022 now. The result has been released on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Here is the direct link to check the same.
Official notification reads, " Based on the performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted from 15.12.2020 to 18.12.2020 and Stenography Skill Test/Translation Test/ Teaching Skill Test/Performance Test (as applicable) from 29th Oct 2021 to 30th Oct 2021 by the Railway Recruitment Board, Chandigarh for various notified posts of Ministerial & Isolated Categories under CEN 03/2019 and options furnished in their online applications, Candidates bearing the following roll numbers (15-digit) arranged in ascending order (not in order of merit) horizontally have been provisionally shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) and medical examination"
Official notification reads, "The candidates are required to come prepared to stay for three to four days accordingly. Candidates have to pay the prescribed medical fee of Rs 24/- only. There are no other charges to be paid to the Hospitals/Health Unit for the medical examination. In rare cases, where the investigation like CT Scan, Ultra Sound, tests to rule out refractive eye surgery etc., have to be carried out for which necessary facility is not available in the Railway Hospital/Health Unit, then for such investigation, candidates may have to make the requisite payment to the concerned laboratory/hospital."