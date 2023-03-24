Last Updated:

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF Sub-Inspector Result 2022 Declared For PET/PST; Result PDF Here

SSC Delhi Police SI Result 2022 out: SSC has declared results of SI in Delhi police and CAPF PET/PST exam 2022. Check result PDF, qualified candidates list here

Written By
Nandini Verma
SSC Delhi Police SI Result

Image: Shutterstock


Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of SI in Delhi Police and CAPF recruitment 2022 PET/ PST today on March 24. Candidates who appeared for the PET/ PST can check their results online at ssc.nic.in. The list of qualified candidates has been given below as well. 

SSC declared the result of SI in Delhi Police and CAPF exam paper 1 on 27th December 2022. A total of 68, 364 candidates including 4419 females and 63945 males were declared qualified for the PET, PST.  Out of them, 15740 candidates have cleared the physical tests and they are eligible to appear for paper 2 of the exam. Out of these, 1115 are females and 14628 males are qualified. 

Check the list of qualified candidates for SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF exam 2022.

How to check SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Result 2022

  • Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab
  • Now click on 'CAPF' tab
  • A list of results will be displayed
  • Click on the 'Result' link given beside the notice dated 24-3-2023
  • A list of qualified candidates will be displayed
  • Look for your name and roll number by pressing Ctrl+F on the page. 

The result in respect of  17 candidates has been kept withheld for further verification. The roll numbers have been mentioned in the official notice. Click here to read the SSC notice. 

READ | SSC Answer Key 2022 for Delhi Police SI, CAPF paper 1 released; Here's direct link

"The schedule of Paper-II will be notified on the website of the Commission shortly. Admission Certificates will be issued to the qualified candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the Commission (HQs) / Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate thereof," the official notice reads. 

READ | SSC Constable GD in CPO exam 2022: 50187 vacancies notified in CISF, CRPF, BSF & others
READ | Telangana SSC Hall Tickets 2023 out, here's how to download TS SSC admit card
READ | SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2023 download link to be activated today, here's how to check
COMMENT