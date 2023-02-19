SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2022 Released At Ssc.nic.in; Here's Direct Link To Check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam. Candidates who have appeared for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022 can check the answer key online. SSC GD Constable answer key has been released at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections against any key if they find it incorrect. They must submit their representations online by 5 pm on 25th February. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question/ answer challenge.

"Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 18.02.2023 (05:00 PM) to 25.02.2023 (05:00 PM) on payment of ₹ 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 25.02.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances," the official notice reads. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit, the notice further read.

SSC conducted the constable, GD exam online in various examination slots from 10th January to 14th February 2023. As per reports, around 30 lakh candidates appeared in the SSC GD exam from various regions.

How to check SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022."

A PDF file will open

Read the notice and find a link attached at the bottom of the page

Click on the link

A new page will open that will have "Module for candidate's response, correct answer and submissions of representations if any".

Choose the name of the exam and submit

A login page will open

Key in your roll number and password and submit

Your answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Here's direct link to check SSC answer key