SSC GD Constable Result 2021 Out; Cut-off For NCC Certificate Holders Reduced

SSC GD Result: The result for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD Constable exam 2021 was announced by the SSC on Friday, March 25, on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result by visiting the official website. Meanwhile, the Commission has released an important notification, informing the NCC certificate holders about the changes in qualifying criteria. According to the latest notice, "Candidates scoring below-mentioned cut-off marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) will be considered eligible for short-listing into the next stage. i.e., PET/PST: "The cut-off mark for UR category candidates is 30%, for EWS/OBC candidates the cut-off is 25%, and for the SC/ST/ESM the cut-off is 20%.

This year, as many as 2.8 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC written examination. Candidates qualifying in the written examination will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test, followed by the Physical Standards and Medical Test for further qualified candidates. Through this recruitment campaign, the department aims to fill a total of 25,271 GD Constable posts in CAPF, NIA, SSA, and Rifleman (GD), out of which 22,424 have been allotted for males and 2,847 for females. The SSC GD Constable exam was held between November 16 and December 15, 2021. The provisional answer keys were released online and candidates were given the option to raise objections.

SSC GD Constable Result: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result button and select the exam

Step 3: Enter your roll number and download the mark sheet

Step 4: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria Revised

The Staff Selection Commission has announced that eligibility for the SSC has been revised. As per the notice, candidates aged, between 18 and 25 years are eligible to apply for MTS. "18–25 years (i.e., candidates born not before February 1, 1997, and not later than 01-01-2004) for MTS," it read.

Candidates aged between 18 and 27 years can apply for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, the Department of Revenue. "6.1.2 18–27 years (i.e., candidates born between January 2, 1995, and January 1, 2004) for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, Department of Revenue, and other agencies a few posts of MTS in various departments, "the notice read.

