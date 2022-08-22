Last Updated:

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon, Here's How To Check Scores

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 is expected to be released by the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu sometime soon. Here's how to check scores.

Amrit Burman
TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022

Image: PTI/Representative


TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2022 is expected to be released by the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, TNDGE sometime soon. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the authorities, but it is expected that the results will be declared by the end of August 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their TN 12th supply results online by visiting the official website of TNDGE - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. The Class 12 Supplementary Results will be released for the exams held in August 2022.

Based on previous year's trends, the TNDGE usually takes about two to three weeks to release these TN 12th Supplementary Results. Hence, based on that and media reports, these results are expected by the end of August 2022. However, the exact date and time will be announced later. To check the TN 12th Supplementary Results 2022, candidates are required to enter their roll number and then they will be able to view their score cards.

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022: Here's how to check scores

  • Step 1: To check the TN 12th Supplementary Results, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to enter details such as their registration number and date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy) in the appropriate fields.
  • Step 4: Automatically, the Tamil Nadu HSC Arrear Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
  • Step 5: Candidates then need to carefully check the information and save the document for future use.

Details mentioned on the TN 12th Supplementary 2022 Results

  • Name of the Student
  • Registration number
  • Date of birth
  • Subject name
  • Subject-wise internal marks
  • Subject-wise practical marks
  • Result status (Pass/Fail)
  • Total marks
  • Grades

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

