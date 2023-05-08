TN +2 HSE Result 2023 Highlights: 2 Students In Tamil, 6573 In Accountancy Papers Get 100%

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams (TN DGE) has declared the TN +2 or class 12th results 2023 today. This year a total of 94.03% of students have passed the exam. State education minister Anbil Mahesh Anna announced the results at 9.30 am today. This year, Virudhunagar and Tiruppur have secured the highest pass percentage. Krishnagiri district is ranked last with the lowest pass percentage. Check TN HSE Result 2023 Highlights and full details here.

TN +2 HSE Result 2023: Girls outshine boys

This year, girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls is 96.38. The pass percentage of boys is 91.45.

Overall pass percentage - 94.03%

Pass percentage of girls - 96.38%

Pass percentage of students - 91.45%

Differently Abled – 89.20%

Prisoners - 87.78%

District-wise pass percentage

Virudhunagar- 97.85

Tiruppur-97.79

Perambalur- 97.59

School-wise Pass percentage

Government Schools - 89.80%

Government-Aided Schools - 95.99%

Private Schools - 99.08%

A total of 326 government schools have achieved a 100% pass percentage. Tiruppur district topped the list with a 96.45% pass percentage in government schools. A total of 12.89 percent of the differently-abled students have passed the class Tamil Nadu class 12th examination.

Stream-wise pass percentage

Science Stream- 96.32%

Commerce- 91.63%

Arts- 81.89%

Professional Stream- 81.11%

Number of students who scored 100% marks in these subjects