TN +2 Supplementary Result Date 2023 Announced, DGETN To Declare Results On July 24

The DGETN will declare the TN +2 or class 12th supplementary results on July 24, 2023. See how to download Tamil Nadu +2 supplementary results online.

Nandini Verma
TN +2 Supplementary result date 2023

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGETN) has announced the TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 Date. The DGETN will declare the TN +2 or class 12th supplementary results on July 24, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

TNDGE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘Higher Secondary Examination’ link on the homepage
  • Click on the supplementary result link
  • Your result PDF will open on the screen
  • Check for your roll number in the PDF
  • Download the mark sheet using the link given on the PDF.

TNDGE conducted HSE +2 exam from March 13 to April 3 between 10:15 am and 1:15 pm. Around 9 lakh students had appeared for the HSE exams out of which 7,55,451 students passed the exams. Virudhu Nagarpass has the highest pass percentage of 97.85 percent, followed by Tirupur at 97.79 percent, Ariyalur at 97.59 percent, Coimbatore at 97.57 percent and Tuticorin at 97.36 percent. 

Earlier on June 15, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) declared the revaluation and re-totaling results of class 12. Candidates who applied for the revaluation and re-totaling of their marks can check their mark sheets on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in

