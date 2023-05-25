TS EAMCET Result 2023: Direct Links To Download Rank Cards And Scorecard To Be Out Today

TS EAMCET result 2023 will be announced today, May 25 at 11 am. The result will be released in a press conference. The result link will be activated at 11:15 am. Along with the results, the candidates who took the exam will be able to check their rank card or merit list, once released. The list of official websites on which results will be released is given below.

TS EAMCET Result 2023: List of official websites

eamcet.tsche.ac.in manabadi.co.in tsche.ac.in

How to check TS EAMCET Results 2023

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of TSCHE EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on TS EAMCET Result 2023

Step 3: Then they will have to enter the required login details and submit the same

Step 4: Post-submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5:Then they should check the result and download the page

Step 6: Then they should keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

TS EAMCET Result 2023: How To Download Rank Card

Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2023 rank card" link

Enter the log in details and submit

The Telangana EAMCET 2023 rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future references.

Here is the direct link to check it

This year over 3.2 lakh candidates got themselves registered for the exam. In order to check the result, students will have to log in using their roll number and password. Candidates who pass the EAMCET will have to register for counseling for seat allotment. The TS EAMCET counseling schedule will be uploaded on the official website soon.

TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam was conducted from May 10 to 14. The exam is conducted by JNTUH on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Telangana. See the steps to check EAMCET results and rank cards below.