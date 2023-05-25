TS EAMCET Result 2023: Direct Links To Download Rank Cards And Scorecard To Be Out Today

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TS EAMCET result 2023 will be announced today, May 25 at 11 am. The result will be released in a press conference. The result link will be activated at 11:15 am. Along with the results, the candidates who took the exam will be able to check their rank card or merit list, once released. The list of official websites on which results will be released is given below.
This year over 3.2 lakh candidates got themselves registered for the exam. In order to check the result, students will have to log in using their roll number and password. Candidates who pass the EAMCET will have to register for counseling for seat allotment. The TS EAMCET counseling schedule will be uploaded on the official website soon.
TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam was conducted from May 10 to 14. The exam is conducted by JNTUH on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Telangana. See the steps to check EAMCET results and rank cards below.
Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.