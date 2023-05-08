TS Inter Result 2023 Date Announced; TSBIE To Declare 1st, 2nd Year Results On May 9

TS Inter Result 2023 Date: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2023 dates. As per the official announcement, TS Inter Result 2023 will be declared on May 9. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online at bse.telangana.gov.in. Around 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the TS Inter exams this year.

List of websites to check TS Inter results 2023

bse.telangana.gov.in results.cgg.gov.in tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov manabadi.com

TSBIE conducted TS inter-exams for 1st Year students from March 15 to April 4, 2023, while for 2nd Year students, the exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023. The practical exams for both General and Vocational Courses were held from February 15 to March 2, 2023, in two sessions – the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

How to check TS Inter Result 2023 online