TS Inter Result 2023 Date Announced; TSBIE To Declare 1st, 2nd Year Results On May 9

TS Inter Result 2023 Date: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2023 dates. Check details .

Nandini Verma
TS Inter result 2023

TS Inter Result 2023 Date: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2023 dates. As per the official announcement, TS Inter Result 2023 will be declared on May 9. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online at bse.telangana.gov.in. Around 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the TS Inter exams this year.

List of websites to check TS Inter results 2023

  1. bse.telangana.gov.in 
  2. results.cgg.gov.in  
  3. tsbie.cgg.gov.in, 
  4. bie.telangana.gov
  5. manabadi.com

TSBIE conducted TS inter-exams for 1st Year students from March 15 to April 4, 2023, while for 2nd Year students, the exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023. The practical exams for both General and Vocational Courses were held from February 15 to March 2, 2023, in two sessions – the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

How to check TS Inter Result 2023 online

  • Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2023 result, candidates need to go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS Inter 1st OR 2nd year 2023 Result."
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.
  • Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Go through the result and download it
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 

 

