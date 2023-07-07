Last Updated:

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Releasing Today At 2 Pm, List Of Websites To Check

The candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 on the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. See where to check.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
TS Inter supplementary results 2023

Image: Shutterstock


Telangana TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) is expected to declare the TS Inter supplementary exam results 2023  today, July 7. As per sources, the result will be out at 2 pm. As of now, the exact date for releasing the same has not been announced.

The candidates who appeared in the inter-supplementary exam will be able to check and download the scorecard on the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. A list of official websites on which results will be released is mentioned below.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: List of official websites to check scores

  • manabadi.co.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  •  tsbie.cgg.gov.in

To download the TSBIE inter supplementary exam scorecard, candidates will gave to log in using their application number and date of birth on the result portal. Candidates will be able to check the result by following the steps mentioned below. 

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Here's how to download the scorecard online 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the supplementary exam result 2023 link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter log-in credentials like registration number/ roll number
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the TS Inter Supplementary exam scorecard will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the scorecard, go through the details mentioned on it and take a printout for further reference.

TS Inter supplementary exam began on June 12 and concluded on June 20. The exams were held in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon. The afternoon shift was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

