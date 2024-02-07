Advertisement

The highly anticipated release of the UGC NET result, slated for January 17, has hit been delayed, leaving approximately 9.4 lakh candidates on edge. As per sources, NTA official has stated that the result was delayed due to some technical glitches. Aspirants eagerly await the revised announcement on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), spanned from December 6 to 19, 2023, with candidates from across India participating in this critical test for eligibility in lectureship and research positions.

The delay in the result declaration has sparked concerns among the vast pool of candidates, who have been keenly awaiting the outcome of their performance in the examination. The NTA, in response to the unexpected delay, has assured candidates that efforts are underway to address the technical issues and expedite the release of results.

As the day progresses, candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website for updates regarding the result announcement. The NTA is expected to communicate the revised release date and any necessary instructions for candidates to access their results promptly.

How to Check UGC NET Result:

Candidates eagerly awaiting their UGC NET results can follow these steps once the results are declared:

1. Visit the official UGC NET website: [ugcnet.nta.ac.in](https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/).

2. Look for the "Result" or "Scorecard" section on the homepage.

3. Enter the required credentials, including the application number and password.

4. Click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button.

5. The UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

As candidates navigate this unexpected delay, staying informed through official channels is crucial. The NTA is expected to provide regular updates on the status of the result declaration and any additional information candidates may need.