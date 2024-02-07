English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

UGC NET Result 2023 Delayed, Here's what NTA official has to say

The highly anticipated release of the UGC NET result, slated for January 17, has hit been delayed, leaving approximately 9.4 lakh candidates on edge.

Nandini Verma
UGC NET Results delayed
UGC NET Results delayed | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The highly anticipated release of the UGC NET result, slated for January 17, has hit been delayed, leaving approximately 9.4 lakh candidates on edge. As per sources, NTA official has stated that the result was delayed due to some technical glitches. Aspirants eagerly await the revised announcement on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), spanned from December 6 to 19, 2023, with candidates from across India participating in this critical test for eligibility in lectureship and research positions.

Advertisement

The delay in the result declaration has sparked concerns among the vast pool of candidates, who have been keenly awaiting the outcome of their performance in the examination. The NTA, in response to the unexpected delay, has assured candidates that efforts are underway to address the technical issues and expedite the release of results.

As the day progresses, candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website for updates regarding the result announcement. The NTA is expected to communicate the revised release date and any necessary instructions for candidates to access their results promptly. 

Advertisement

How to Check UGC NET Result:

Candidates eagerly awaiting their UGC NET results can follow these steps once the results are declared:

Advertisement

1. Visit the official UGC NET website: [ugcnet.nta.ac.in](https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/).

2. Look for the "Result" or "Scorecard" section on the homepage.

Advertisement

3. Enter the required credentials, including the application number and password.

4. Click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button.

Advertisement

5. The UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Advertisement

As candidates navigate this unexpected delay, staying informed through official channels is crucial. The NTA is expected to provide regular updates on the status of the result declaration and any additional information candidates may need.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News29 minutes ago

  2. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  3. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News37 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News39 minutes ago

  5. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement