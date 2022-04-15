UP Police SI Result Released At Uppbpb.gov.in, Click On Direct Link To Check Merit List

Quick links:
Image: PTI
UP Police SI result: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, also known as UPPBPB has released the UP Police SI Result 2021. All those registered candidates who appeared for Sub Inspector (NP) in UP Police for men and women and Platoon Commander (PAC ) for men and Fire Second Officer- 2020-21 can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website uppbpb.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
The result has been released for the exam which was conducted between November 12 and December 2, 2022 at around 92 centers across the state. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following the steps mentioned below. Here is the direct link to check result. (Click here)
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9534 posts will be filled in the organisation. The Registration window for this recruitment drive was opened on April 1 and ended on June 15, 2021. In case of any problems, candidates can get in touch with the Recruitment board at 022-62337900. For more details, one can go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in.