UP Police SI Result Released At Uppbpb.gov.in, Click On Direct Link To Check Merit List

UP Police SI result: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, also known as UPPBPB has released the UP Police SI Result 2021. All those registered candidates who appeared for Sub Inspector (NP) in UP Police for men and women and Platoon Commander (PAC ) for men and Fire Second Officer- 2020-21 can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website uppbpb.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The result has been released for the exam which was conducted between November 12 and December 2, 2022 at around 92 centers across the state. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following the steps mentioned below. Here is the direct link to check result. (Click here)

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Check Other Important Dates Here

SI Admit Card release date November 9, 2021

UP Police SI exam begins November 12, 2021

UP Police SI Exam ends December 2, 2021

UP Police SI Result 2021: Follow this step-by-step guide to check

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the UP Police SI Result 2021 link

Step 3: Candidqtes will be redirected to another page where a new PDF will be opened up having roll numbers

Step 4: Candidates should download the page and look for their roll number

Step 5: They should keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9534 posts will be filled in the organisation. The Registration window for this recruitment drive was opened on April 1 and ended on June 15, 2021. In case of any problems, candidates can get in touch with the Recruitment board at 022-62337900. For more details, one can go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in.