UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2022 Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Shruti Sharma Tops Exam

UPSC Civil services result 2021: Union Public Service Commission has released the final results for UPSC CSE 2021 on May 30, 2022. The last or interview round was conducted between April 5 and May 26, 2022. UPSC CSE Mains result was released on March 17 and only those who cleared the same were called for interview. As per the selection procedure, the interview round is the final round which makes the result released today is final result.
A total of 749 candidates have been selected. Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services exam. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla got second and third rank respectively
Those who cleared Mains exam took the interview in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The commission has followed the rend of releasing interview results within 2 days of concluding the interview round. In UPSC CSE 2021, the interview ended on September 20 and the result was released on September 22, 2021.
