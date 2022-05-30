UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2022 Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Shruti Sharma Tops Exam

UPSC Civil services result 2021: Union Public Service Commission has released the final results for UPSC CSE 2021 on May 30, 2022. The last or interview round was conducted between April 5 and May 26, 2022. UPSC CSE Mains result was released on March 17 and only those who cleared the same were called for interview. As per the selection procedure, the interview round is the final round which makes the result released today is final result.

UPSC Civil services result 2022

A total of 749 candidates have been selected. Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services exam. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla got second and third rank respectively

Those who cleared Mains exam took the interview in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The commission has followed the rend of releasing interview results within 2 days of concluding the interview round. In UPSC CSE 2021, the interview ended on September 20 and the result was released on September 22, 2021.

UPSC CSE Final result 2021: Important dates

The prelims registration started on March 4, 2021

The deadline to register ended on December 1, 2021

Admit card was released on September 16, 2021

Result for the prelims exam was released on October 29, 2021

Mains exam admit card was released on December 15, 2021

Mains exam was conducted between 7-16 January 2022

The result was released on May 17, 2022

The interview started on April 5, 2022

It concluded on May 26, 2022

Result has been released on May 30, 2022

UPSC Civil services result: Official websites to check

upsconline.nic.in

upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2021: Follow these steps to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPSC CSE Final Result 2021 link

Step 3: The final result in the pdf format will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the result and roll number and download the page

Step 5: Take its printout for future reference

UPSC Main Result 2020

In 2020, 180 candidates have been appointed for IAS posts, 36 for IFS posts, 200 for IPS, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services. Candidates will be able to check their marks 15 days after the declaration of the UPSC results. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website. As per the list, Shubham Kumar, Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have secured the first, second and third ranks, respectively.