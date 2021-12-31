UPSC CMS Result 2021 Released; Check Direct Link, Full Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UPSC CMS Result: The results for the Combined Medical Services Examination have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission on the official website. This year, many candidates have qualified for the next round. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by using the roll numbers. The UPSC CMS cut-off will be released later.
The result has been declared for the written exam that was held on November 21, 2021. Candidates whose roll numbers have been released are the ones who have qualified for the interview round/personality test. The commission will release the timetable for this round sometime soon. Selected candidates will have to fill out the Detailed Application Form, or DAF, between January 4 and January 18, 2022.
According to an official statement by UPSC, "No request for change in the date and time of the personality test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained under any circumstances."
If candidates face any problems, they can contact the Commission between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days at 011-23385271/23381125/23098543. Candidates can check their results now on the official website - upsc.gov.in. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.