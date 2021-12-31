Last Updated:

UPSC CMS Result 2021 Released; Check Direct Link, Full Details Here

UPSC CMS Result: The results for the Combined Medical Services Examination have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission on the official website.

UPSC

UPSC CMS Result: The results for the Combined Medical Services Examination have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission on the official website. This year, many candidates have qualified for the next round. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by using the roll numbers. The UPSC CMS cut-off will be released later. 

The result has been declared for the written exam that was held on November 21, 2021. Candidates whose roll numbers have been released are the ones who have qualified for the interview round/personality test. The commission will release the timetable for this round sometime soon. Selected candidates will have to fill out the Detailed Application Form, or DAF, between January 4 and January 18, 2022.

According to an official statement by UPSC, "No request for change in the date and time of the personality test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained under any circumstances."

UPSC CMS Result: Here's how to check UPSC CMS 2021 result

  • Step 1: To check the UPSC CMS result, candidates must go to the Union Public Service Commission's official website - upsc.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the link that says, "Written Result: Combined Medical Services Examination 2021.".
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open with the PDF of roll numbers.
  • Step 4: Scroll down to and check the list of candidates who have been shortlisted and look for your roll number.
  • Step 5: If necessary, you can also download the list.

UPSC CMS Result: Helpline desk | More information

If candidates face any problems, they can contact the Commission between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days at 011-23385271/23381125/23098543. Candidates can check their results now on the official website - upsc.gov.in. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.

