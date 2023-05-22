UPSC IAS Final Result 2022: How To Check Merit List; See 2021 Toppers' Names & Their Marks

UPSC Civil services final result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the civil services final results 2022 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CSE main interview rounds can expect their results this week. However, UPSC has not officially notified any date for the result declaration yet.

UPSC conducted the civil services preliminary exam on June 5, 2022. Phase 3 of the personality test or interview round for 582 candidates was held between April 24 to May 18, 2023. Those who clear the interview round will be recommended for an appointment.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their UPSC results 2022 online. The results will be available on the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. With the release of results, UPSC will also upload the merit list. Candidates will get to know their All India Rank (AIR) through the UPSC CSE merit list 2022. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their UPSC results.

How to check UPSC CSE final results 2022

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads UPSC CSE Main result 2022 (Final)

A PDF file will open on screen

The PDF file will have the UPSC Civil services main final results 2022.

Check the merit list and download the same

Looking at past trends, UPSC usually declares civil services final results within two days after concluding the interview round. UPSC concluded the interview round on May 18. However, due to weekend, the result was declared within 2 days. Therefore, candidates can expect their UPSC IAS Results today or tomorrow.

UPSC IAS Topper 2021

In the year 2021, Shruti Sharma scored a total of 1105 marks out of 2025 to become the IAS rank-1 holder. In the UPSC civil services written exam, she scored 932 marks and in the interview, she secured 173 marks.

UPSC IAS 2021 topper Shruti Sharma has scored 1105 marks out of 2025 i.e., 54.56%. The second-rank holder Ankita Agarwal scored 871 marks in the written exam and 179 in the interview. In total, she got 1050 marks i.e., 51.85%. Third topper Gamini Singla scored 858 marks in the written exam and 187 in the interview. In total, she scored 1045 marks i.e., 51.60%.

UPSC total marks

UPSC conducts the main exam for a total of 1750 marks. The UPSC CSE written exam (main) consists of nine papers but marks of only seven papers are counted for the final merit ranking. The 7 papers carry 250 marks each. For the rest two papers of CSAT, the candidate should secure minimum qualifying marks prescribed by UPSC each year. The UPSC interview round is for a total of 275 marks.