Advertisement

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially declared the UBSE Class 10th Results 2024, much to the relief and excitement of students across the state. The results were announced today in a press conference, and are now available for students to access on the official websites of UBSE – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

According to the official statistics provided by UBSE, the overall pass percentage for the UBSE Class 10 Exams 2024 is 89.14%. Priyanshi Rawat has scored 500/500 i.e,m 100% to become class 10 topper. This pass percentage reflects the number of students who have successfully cleared the examinations out of the total number of students who appeared.

Advertisement

The UBSE Class 10 examinations for the academic year 2023-2024 were conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024. Following the completion of the exams, students eagerly awaited the announcement of their results.

How to check UBSE Class 10th Result 2024

To check their UBSE Class 10th Results 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

Advertisement

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)- uaresults.nic.in. Navigate to the results section and click on the link for UBSE Class 10th Results 2024. Enter your roll number, application number, and registration number. After entering the details, click on the submit button. Your UBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

It's noteworthy to mention that the UBSE Class 10th Results 2024 have been declared earlier compared to the previous year, showcasing the efficient evaluation process undertaken by the Board.

Advertisement

With the results now out, students can assess their performance and plan their future academic endeavors accordingly. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education congratulates all the successful candidates and wishes them the best for their future endeavors.