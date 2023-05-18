WB 10th Result 2023 Date, Time Out: WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik To Be Declared On May 19

West Bengal Madhyamik 2023: The West Bengal Madhyamik results 2023 will be announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) tomorrow, May 19. The WB class 10th result 2023 will be declared in a press conference organised by the board at 10 am. However, the result link will be activated at 12 noon.

Once declared, students will be able to check it by visiting the official website at www.wbbse.wb.gov.in in the morning around 9 a.m. This year, WBBSE conducted Madhyamik exams from February 23 to March 4. Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the WBBSE class 10th exams this year.

WBBSE Class 10 results 2023: List of websites

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the WB Madhyamik Result 2023, candidates need to visit the official website WBBSE-wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, "WB Madhyamik Result 2023."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Now, enter your roll number and DOB to log in.

Step 5: Candidates then need to click on the "submit" button.

In the year 2022, around 10 lakh candidates took the WBBSE class 10th exams. 949927 candidates have passed the WB Madhyamik Exam 2022. The pass percentage was 86.60. Arnab Ghorai and Raunak Mondal bagged the 1st rank in West Bengal class 10 results 2022. Both these state toppers secured the 99 percentile in WB Madhyamik Exam last year.