WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 Date and Time: West Bengal Class 10th Result To Be Out on May 2 at 9 am

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the date and time for the release of West Bengal 10th Result 2024. The WBBSE Madhyamik results are scheduled to be declared on May 2 at 9 am. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can access their results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Additionally, the result link will also be available at wbresults.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the Class 10 board results will be unveiled during a press conference commencing at 9 am. Following the press conference, the results will be made accessible on the official websites from 9:45 am on May 2, 2024. Schools will receive the marksheets and certificates from the respective camp offices of the Board starting from 10 am on the same day.

In addition to the official websites, students can also check their results through mobile apps such as madhyamik results 2024, madhyamik result, or fastresult. These apps will be available on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded free of charge.

This year, the WB Board Class 10 matric exams were conducted from February 2 to 12, 2024, across various exam centers in the state. Approximately 8 lakh students appeared for the examination.

West Bengal Class 10th Results 2024: How to Check

1. Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on the "WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024" link available on the homepage.

3. Enter the required details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

For more related details, candidates can visit the official website of WBBSE.