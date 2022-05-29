Last Updated:

WBJEE 2022 Result Likely To Be Out In First Week Of June, Here's How To Check

WBJEE 2022 result is expected to be released in first week of June 2022. Once released, the result can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

WBJEE

WBJEE Result 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is expected to release the result for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination by June 5, 2022. The result, when prepared will be released on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. In order to check the same, students should be ready with the details mentioned on the admit cards.

After each round of WBJEE counselling, the exam authority which is WBJEEB will release the WBJEE cutoff 2022. Through this exam, admission to the West Bengal colleges will be provided. 

Last year, the Joint Entrance Examination in West Bengal (WBJEE) was conducted on July 17, 2021. The candidates got their WBJEE results 2021 on August 6, 2021. The WBJEE cutoff every year varies according to the different colleges/institutions, candidate categories, and courses. In year 2021, 64,850 applicants passed the exam. These students were eligible for the counselling round in WBJEE 2021.

WBJEE 2022: Check important dates here

  • The entrance exam was conducted on April 30, 2022
  • The deadline to raise objections against the provisional answer keys came to an end on May 28, 2022. 

The board earlier in May released the provisional key. Those who were unsatisfied with the captured response had to claim for the same by May 28 (11:59 pm) for review. The candidates had to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per response. The result will be prepared only after considering the objections raised by them. WBJEEB will not acknowledge or entertain any challenge/ request for correction made post-deadline. 

“All OMR images and machine-read responses for the candidates, who appeared in WBJEE 2022 are uploaded in the portal. Candidates can login and view their OMRs and responses as are captured by machines,” read the WBJEEB statement.

The WBJEE 2022 result will be released in the form of a rank card. The WBJEE rank card will include details such as the name of the candidate, category, date of birth, application number, rank secured, total marks obtained, and more. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of the board.

