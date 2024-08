Published 15:11 IST, August 9th 2024

WBJEE 2024 Mop-up Seat Allotment Result 2024 Out; Steps To Check, List Of Documents Here

WBJEE Mop-up Seat Allotment Result 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has declared the mop-up round seat allotment result today.