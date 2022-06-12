WBJEE Result 2022 Date: WBJEEB To Declare Results On June 17

WBJEE Result 2022: The WBJEE 2022 result date has been announced by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). Once released, the WBJEE 2022 result will be available on the official websites - wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

According to the official statement issued by WBJEE, the result will be declared on Friday, June 17. Candidates should be aware that this time the WBJEE Result 2022 will be declared in the form of the rank card, and it can be downloaded through the official website at 4 pm on June 17. The WBJEE rank card will include details such as the name of the candidate, category, date of birth, application number, rank secured, total marks obtained, and more.

The board earlier in May released the provisional key. Those who were unsatisfied with the captured response had to claim the same by May 28 (11:59 pm) for review. The candidates had to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per response. The result will be prepared only after considering the objections raised by them. WBJEEB will not acknowledge or entertain any challenge or request for correction made post-deadline.

"All OMR images and machine-read responses for the candidates, who appeared in WBJEE 2022 are uploaded to the portal. Candidates can log in and view their OMRs and responses as are captured by machines," read the WBJEEB statement.

WBJEE 2022: Here's how to check Result

Step 1: To check the WBJEE Result, candidates need to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Enter the required details such as roll number, DOB or any other information

Step 4: WBJEE Result would appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

Last year, the Joint Entrance Examination in West Bengal (WBJEE) was conducted on July 17, 2021. The candidates got their WBJEE results on August 6, 2021. The WBJEE cutoff every year varies according to the different colleges/institutions, candidate categories, and courses. In the year 2021, 64,850 applicants passed the exam. These students were eligible for the counselling round in WBJEE 2021. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

