WBJEE Result 2022 Released At Wbjeeb.nic.in; Here's Direct Link To Check Rank Card

WBJEE Result 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the (WBJEEB 2022) result on Friday, June 17, 2022. The result has been announced during a press conference on Friday. The WBJEE 2022 result is available for download on the official websites mentioned below.

A 20% increase in the total candidates who appeared for the WBJEE 2022 Exam has been noticed as compared to last year. The WBJEE 2022 Counselling Process will begin in the month of August. A total of 81,393 students appeared for the WBJEE Exam 2022. The total pass percentage was recorded at 98.85% for the WBJEE Result 2022. 73.2% of male candidates have cleared the exam and a total of 26.8% of female candidates have cleared the exam.

Here is the direct link to check the WBJEE Result 2022 (Click here)

WBJEE rank card: Details to be mentioned

Name of the candidate

Category

Date of birth

Application number

Rank secured

Total marks obtained

WBJEE Result 2022: Official websites to check rank card

wbjeeb.nic.in wbresults.nic.in

WBJEE 2022: Follow these steps to check result online

Step 1: In order to check the WBJEE Result, candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, registered candidates who took the exam should click on the appropriate link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required details such as roll number or date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the WBJEE result would appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result and take a printout of the result for future needs

The final answer key was released on June 16, 2022. The provisional key was released in the month of May and those who had to raise objections were given time to do so. The candidates had to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per response. The result has been prepared only after considering the objections raised by them.