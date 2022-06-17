Last Updated:

WBJEE Result 2022 Released At Wbjeeb.nic.in; Here's Direct Link To Check Rank Card

WBJEE Result 2022 has been released on official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The same can be checked by registered candidates by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Wbjee

Image: PTI


WBJEE Result 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the (WBJEEB 2022) result on Friday, June 17, 2022. The result has been announced during a press conference on Friday. The WBJEE 2022 result is available for download on the official websites mentioned below.

A 20% increase in the total candidates who appeared for the WBJEE 2022 Exam has been noticed as compared to last year. The WBJEE 2022 Counselling Process will begin in the month of August. A total of 81,393 students appeared for the WBJEE Exam 2022. The total pass percentage was recorded at 98.85% for the WBJEE Result 2022. 73.2% of male candidates have cleared the exam and a total of 26.8% of female candidates have cleared the exam.

Here is the direct link to check the WBJEE Result 2022 (Click here)

WBJEE rank card: Details to be mentioned 

  • Name of the candidate
  • Category
  • Date of birth
  • Application number
  • Rank secured
  • Total marks obtained 

WBJEE Result 2022: Official websites to check rank card

  1. wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. wbresults.nic.in

WBJEE 2022: Follow these steps to check result online

  • Step 1: In order to check the WBJEE Result, candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, registered candidates who took the exam should click on the appropriate link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required details such as roll number or date of birth 
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the WBJEE result would appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the result and take a printout of the result for future needs

The final answer key was released on June 16, 2022. The provisional key was released in the month of May and those who had to raise objections were given time to do so. The candidates had to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per response. The result has been prepared only after considering the objections raised by them. 

READ | RBSE Class 5th result 2022 declared: Direct link and steps to check Rajasthan board result
READ | Board Results 2022: Latest Update on Maharashtra, UP, Kerala & Haryana board result dates
READ | Haryana Board Result Date: BSEH result likely to be declared by June 15
READ | Haryana Board Result 2022: List of websites to check BSEH class 12 Result
READ | Haryana board result 2022 Live updates: BSEH 12th result declared, check here
Tags: Wbjee, wbjee result, wbjee result 2022
First Published:
COMMENT