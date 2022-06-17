WBJEE Result 2022 Released At Wbjeeb.nic.in; Here's Direct Link To Check Rank Card

Quick links:
Image: PTI
WBJEE Result 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the (WBJEEB 2022) result on Friday, June 17, 2022. The result has been announced during a press conference on Friday. The WBJEE 2022 result is available for download on the official websites mentioned below.
A 20% increase in the total candidates who appeared for the WBJEE 2022 Exam has been noticed as compared to last year. The WBJEE 2022 Counselling Process will begin in the month of August. A total of 81,393 students appeared for the WBJEE Exam 2022. The total pass percentage was recorded at 98.85% for the WBJEE Result 2022. 73.2% of male candidates have cleared the exam and a total of 26.8% of female candidates have cleared the exam.
The final answer key was released on June 16, 2022. The provisional key was released in the month of May and those who had to raise objections were given time to do so. The candidates had to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per response. The result has been prepared only after considering the objections raised by them.