West Bengal Class 12 Result 2023: Where And How To Check WBCHSE HS Result On Website, App

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) class 12th board exam results are slated to be out today, May 24 around 12 pm. The students who applied for the class 12th board exam will be able to check their scores in their official website www.wbchse.wb.gov.in and www.wbresults.nic.in. The results along with pass percentage, name of toppers, the best performing districts will be declared via a press conference.

Where to check West Bengal class 12 results?

Wbchse.wb.gov.in

Wbresults.nic.in

The WBCHSE Class 12th Board Exam commenced from March 14 to 17, 2023. Notably, the online result released on Wednesday, May 24 will be provisional, and the council will distribute the hard copy mark sheets on May 31, 2023.

A student is required to score 30 percent minimum in all subjects so as to be able to pass the West Bengal Class 12th Exams 2023.

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites: www.wbresults.nic.in and www.wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023' link.

Step 3: Provide your roll number and other necessary details.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step 5: View your WBCHSE 12th Result 2023.

Step 6: Download and save the West Bengal HS Result 2023.

Step 7: Print the results for future use.

How can you check the results for a Mobile app?

The WBCHSE class 12th students can also check their results by downloading the Mobile App ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ from Google Play Store.

It is pertinent to note that, in 2022, the overall pass percentage in WBCHSE Class 12 was 88.44 percent. The pass percentage for boys was 90.19 while the passing percentage of girls was 86.9 percent.