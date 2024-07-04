sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:38 IST, July 4th 2024

Explained| How Australia's New And Stricter Student Visa Rule and Fee Hike Will Impact Indians

Australia's student visa fee for international students has been hiked to AUD $1,600(INR 89K), which is a 225% jump from the previous fee of AUS$710(INR 39K).

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Explained: The New Australia Student Visa Rule & Its Impact on Indians Planning to Study Abroad
Explained: The New Australia Student Visa Rule & Its Impact on Indians Planning to Study Abroad | Image: PTI/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

17:38 IST, July 4th 2024