First Attempt Mandatory: CBSE Sets Rules For Two-Board Exam Policy For Class 10; Students Skipping 3 Subjects To Be Marked ‘Essential Repeat’

New Delhi: On the eve of the 2026 Board examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a stern directive regarding its new two-exam policy today.

The Board clarified that the first Board exam, beginning tomorrow, February 17, is strictly mandatory. Students who fail to appear or skip three or more subjects in this first session will be automatically placed in the 'Essential Repeat' category.

'Zero Tolerance'

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reforms, CBSE has introduced two Board exam opportunities within a single academic year.

This initiative is designed to give students a second chance to enhance their grades, provided they follow the specific eligibility criteria established to maintain academic structure.

However, the Board has cautioned that the second session in May is an improvement/supplementary opportunity, not a replacement for the main exam.

The notice comes amid multiple queries from students and parents seeking clarity on eligibility criteria for appearing in the second board examination.

CBSE on second attempt

CBSE also stated that the second session is not an alternative to the first; rather, it is an optional opportunity for students to improve their scores or clear a compartment under specific rules.

Crucially, those who miss the initial February–March exam without completing the required subjects will not be granted automatic eligibility for the May session.

CBSE has officially categorized the eligibility for the second board examination (May 2026) into five distinct groups. This structure ensures that while the system is flexible, it remains targeted at those who genuinely need a second opportunity to improve or pass.

Who Can Appear in the Second Board Examination?

Improvement Category : Open to students who successfully passed the first examination (February/March) but wish to better their scores. You can re-attempt a maximum of three subjects chosen from Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Languages.

: Open to students who successfully passed the first examination (February/March) but wish to better their scores. You can re-attempt a maximum of three subjects chosen from Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Languages. Compartment Category: For students who were unable to pass in one or two subjects in the first attempt. This allows them to clear the subjects and save their academic year without waiting for the next annual cycle.

For students who were unable to pass in one or two subjects in the first attempt. This allows them to clear the subjects and save their academic year without waiting for the next annual cycle. First/Third Chance Compartment : This follows standard CBSE norms, providing specific attempts to students who have been placed in the compartment category in previous sessions or the current one.

: This follows standard CBSE norms, providing specific attempts to students who have been placed in the compartment category in previous sessions or the current one. Compartment + Improvement : A hybrid category for students who may need to clear a compartment in one subject while simultaneously choosing to improve their marks in another eligible subject.

: A hybrid category for students who may need to clear a compartment in one subject while simultaneously choosing to improve their marks in another eligible subject. Improvement After Subject Replacement: Students who have already passed the Class 10 boards by replacing a failed subject with a vocational/skill subject can still apply to improve their performance in the original subject.

Who Cannot Appear in the Second Board Exam?

CBSE has issued a final, non-negotiable warning that any Class 10 student who misses three or more subjects during the initial February board exams will be barred from the second session in May.

These students will be officially categorized under "Essential Repeat," meaning they must wait until the following year's main examinations in February 2027 to reappear.

The Board emphasized that it will not entertain any individual appeals or exceptions to this policy, regardless of the reason for the absence. Furthermore, the second board examination is strictly for improvement or clearing compartments; it cannot be used to take additional or stand-alone subjects after a student has already passed Class 10.