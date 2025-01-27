FMGE Scorecard 2025 To Be Out Soon at natboard.edu.in, Check Details Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to publish individual scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). Candidates who took the exam can access their scorecards by visiting the website nbe.edu.in.

The medical board conducted the FMGE December exam on January 12. The results for the FMGE December session were released on January 19, 2025.

According to the official announcement, the FMGE 2025 scorecards are expected to be published on January 27, though the specific release time is currently unspecified. To download the FMGE December 2024 scorecard, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password.

FMGE Scorecard 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the FMGE scorecard 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the necessary details and click submit.

Step 5: Review your scorecard and save it.

Step 6: Print a hard copy for your records.