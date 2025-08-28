GATE 2026 Registration Begins Today at gate2026.IITG.ac.in, Direct Link to Apply Here

GATE Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has now opened the registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Prospective candidates can apply for this national-level entrance exam starting from today, August 28, via the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates can register for GATE 2026 without a late fee until September 28. After this date, the registration process will continue with an additional late fee of Rs 500. The final date for candidates to apply with the late fee is October 9.

GATE Registration 2026: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official GATE 2026 website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'GATE 2026 registration' link.

Step 3: Create an account by registering on the portal.

Step 4: Once registered, log in with your new account details.

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: After submitting the form, download and print the confirmation page for your records.

GATE 2026: Examination Schedule

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Forenoon Session (FN): 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM IST

Afternoon Session (AN): 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST

Sunday, February 8, 2026

Forenoon Session (FN): 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM IST

Afternoon Session (AN): 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Forenoon Session (FN): 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM IST

Afternoon Session (AN): 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Forenoon Session (FN): 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM IST

Afternoon Session (AN): 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST

About GATE 2026:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination in India that serves two main purposes. It's used for admission to postgraduate engineering and science programmes at leading Indian institutions and for recruitment to public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The GATE 2026 examination will be administered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The exams will take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, with two sessions scheduled each day.