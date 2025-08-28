Republic World
Updated 28 August 2025 at 12:43 IST

GATE 2026 Registration Begins Today at gate2026.IITG.ac.in, Direct Link to Apply Here

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 registration is now open on the official website. The application deadline is September 28 without a late fee. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
GATE 2026 Registration Begins
GATE 2026 Registration Begins | Image: AI
GATE Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has now opened the registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Prospective candidates can apply for this national-level entrance exam starting from today, August 28, via the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. 

Candidates can register for GATE 2026 without a late fee until September 28. After this date, the registration process will continue with an additional late fee of Rs 500. The final date for candidates to apply with the late fee is October 9. 

GATE Registration 2026: How To Apply  

Step 1: Go to the official GATE 2026 website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'GATE 2026 registration' link. 

Step 3: Create an account by registering on the portal. 

Step 4: Once registered, log in with your new account details. 

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee. 

Step 6: After submitting the form, download and print the confirmation page for your records. 

Direct Link to Apply - GATE 2026 Registration 

GATE 2026: Examination Schedule 

Saturday, February 7, 2026 

  • Forenoon Session (FN): 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM IST 
  • Afternoon Session (AN): 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST 

Sunday, February 8, 2026 

  • Forenoon Session (FN): 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM IST 
  • Afternoon Session (AN): 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST 

Saturday, February 14, 2026 

  • Forenoon Session (FN): 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM IST 
  • Afternoon Session (AN): 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST 

Sunday, February 15, 2026 

  • Forenoon Session (FN): 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM IST 
  • Afternoon Session (AN): 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST 

About GATE 2026: 

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination in India that serves two main purposes. It's used for admission to postgraduate engineering and science programmes at leading Indian institutions and for recruitment to public sector undertakings (PSUs). 

The GATE 2026 examination will be administered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The exams will take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, with two sessions scheduled each day. 

The exam is a computer-based test (CBT) and includes three types of questions: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Each paper is worth a total of 100 marks. The general aptitude section accounts for 15 marks, while papers that include engineering mathematics will dedicate 13 marks to that section. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 28 August 2025 at 11:56 IST

