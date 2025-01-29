Published 11:24 IST, January 29th 2025
GATE AND JAM 2025 Prayagraj Exam Centers Shifted Due to Mahakumbh, Check Official Notice Here
Admit cards for GATE and JAM exam 2025 at the specified centres are now available on the official portals. Check details here.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced a change in the examination centre for candidates appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on February 1 and 2, and the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) scheduled for February 2 in Prayagraj. The exams will now take place in Lucknow on the same dates. This change is due to the Mahakumbh gathering.
According to the official notice, GATE 2025 candidates who were originally scheduled to appear in Prayagraj on February 1 and 2, 2025, will now take their exam in Lucknow. Similarly, JAM 2025 candidates who were to appear in Prayagraj on February 2, 2025, will now also take their exam in Lucknow.
The notice states, “Based on the representations received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, regarding the huge congregation of devotees expected in the Mahakumbh on February 1 and 2, 2025, the examinations scheduled at centres in Prayagraj have been shifted to centres in Lucknow on the respective GATE and JAM examination days (1st and 2nd February 2025 for GATE and 2nd February 2025 for JAM, respectively).”
Admit cards for GATE and JAM exams at the specified centres are now available. Candidates should obtain their admit cards from the GOAPS portal (goaps.iitr.ac.in) for GATE-2025 and from the JOAPS Portal (joaps.iitd.ac.in) for JAM-2025.
Candidates must verify that the new test centre details are correctly displayed when downloading their updated admit cards. It is essential for all candidates to carry a photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and specified in the admit card, as proof of identity.
