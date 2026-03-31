Get Ready! RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Today: Check Time, Direct Links & More

Jaipur: The wait is almost over for over 8 lakh students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 exams. The RBSE 12th result 2026 is scheduled to be announced on March 31, at 10 am. Education Minister Madan Dilawar will officially declare the results in a press conference in Ajmer.

The RBSE Class 12 exams were conducted from February 12 to March 11, across 139 centres in Rajasthan. According to officials, the students can check their results on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The officials also confirmed that the results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be announced simultaneously.

To check the RBSE 12th result 2026, students will need their roll number and date of birth. The online marksheet will be provisional, and students must collect their original marksheet from their respective schools a few days after the result declaration.

How To Check RBSE 12th Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to check their RBSE 12th result 2026:

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Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Click on the "Main Examination Result - 2026" link

Select the relevant stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts)

Enter the roll number and submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Alternative Ways To Check Result

According to the officials, the students can also check their results via SMS by sending their roll number to a designated number. Additionally, results can be accessed through the DigiLocker app. The RBSE 12th result 2026 will include subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and pass status. Students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and aggregate to pass the exam.

The students dissatisfied with their results can apply for revaluation or scrutiny within the stipulated time frame. Those who fail in one or two subjects can appear for compartment exams, likely to be held in June 2026.