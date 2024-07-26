sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:13 IST, July 26th 2024

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Gets Honorary Doctorate From IIT-Kharagpur, Wife Anjali Pichai Gets Award

Sundar Pichai was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa), while Anjali Pichai received the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Sundari Pichai, Anjali Pichai Honoured By IIT Kharagpur
Sundari Pichai, Anjali Pichai Honoured By IIT Kharagpur | Image: Sundar Pichai/ Instagram
