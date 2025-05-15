HBSE 10th Result 2025: Haryana Board Class 10th Result Soon at bseh.org.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 exam results today, Thursday, May 15, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website at bseh.org.in.

Regular students can check their HBSE Class 10th Result 2024 by entering their roll number and date of birth. Private students can access their results using their name, roll number, date of birth, and parents’ names.

Although the exact time has not been officially confirmed, students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and regularly check the official website for updates.

HBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Results” tab or directly visit bseh.org.in/all-results.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “HBSE 10th Result 2025” or “Secondary (Academic) Regular/Private Examination Feb/March-2025”.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 5: Solve the captcha and click on the “Search Result” button.

Step 6: Your HBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download or print a copy for future reference.

HBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

If the official website is slow or not responding due to heavy traffic, students can easily check their HBSE Class 10 Result 2025 through SMS.

Step 1: Open the Messages app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: RESULTHB10, followed by a space and your roll number.

(Example: RESULTHB10 1234567)

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your result details via SMS on the same number shortly.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Passing Marks Criteria

With the HBSE 10th Result 2025 expected to be announced soon, students should be aware of the minimum marks required to pass. According to the Haryana Board, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the Class 10 exams.