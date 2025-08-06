HBSE Compartment Result 2025 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in, Date and Time to Check | Image: X

HBSE Compartment Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2025 very soon. Once the results are released, students can check them on the board's official website, bseh.org.in.

To access their results, students will need to provide their roll number and date of birth, as stated on their admit cards. However, the Board has not yet officially confirmed the precise date and time of the result announcement.

Students who took the exam can also check their HBSE 10th and 12th compartment results via SMS.

HBSE Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Results' section.

Step 3: Click on the link for 'HBSE 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2025'.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security captcha code. Then, click 'submit'.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: You can then download or save a copy of your result for future reference.

Haryana Board Exam 2025: Steps to Check Result via SMS

Step 1: Open the text messaging app on your phone.

Step 2: Compose a new message in the correct format:

For Class 12 results, type RESULTHB12 followed by a space and your Roll Number.

For Class 10 results, type RESULTHB10 followed by a space and your Roll Number.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your result directly on your phone as a text message.

About HBSE 12th Compartment Exam 2025:

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) released the results for the Class 12th compartment examination, which was held on July 4, 2025. Out of 16,300 private candidates who appeared, 11,719 passed, achieving a pass rate of 71.90%. This means 4,422 students will need to take the supplementary exams again.

The HBSE Class 10th compartment exams were conducted from July 5 to July 14, 2025. Most of these exams ran from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., though some subjects finished at 4:30 p.m. In contrast, the Class 12th compartment exam was a single-day event.