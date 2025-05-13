HBSE Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2025 Declared, Check Overall Pass Percentage and Link Here

Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2025 OUT: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the Class 12 results for 2025. Students can now check the overall pass percentages for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Those who appeared for the exams can view their results by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in.

Students can view their mark sheets on the official website by entering their roll numbers. Additionally, the Haryana Board has introduced an SMS-based service to help students in areas with poor internet connectivity access their results easily.

HBSE Board Class 12th Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage

The district-wise analysis of the HBSE Class 12 results shows that Jind secured the highest overall pass percentage, while Nuh had the lowest. Students from rural areas did slightly better than those from urban areas, with pass rates of 85.94% and 85.03% respectively.

Once again, girls have outshone boys in the exams. The pass percentage for girls was an impressive 89.41%, which is 7.55% higher than that of boys.

HBSE Board Class 12th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Students who do not have a stable internet connection can still check their HBSE Class 12 results through SMS. Simply type RESULTHB12 followed by your roll number and send it to 56263. This service is a quick and reliable option, especially for those living in rural or remote areas of Haryana.

HBSE Board Class 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “HBSE Class 12 Result 2025”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future use.

HBSE Board Class 12th Result 2025: Scorecards