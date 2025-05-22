Here's How To Do UPI Payment Without Internet

New Delhi: In this contemporary era, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions have become a vital part of our daily lives. The dependency on online payment is increasing day by day. We have all been stuck in a situation when we need to make an urgent payment, but the internet does not work.

However, UPI transactions can be done in offline mode without internet connection

Here are the following steps to set up the UPI payments :

Step 1: Open the dialer number and dial *99#.

Step 2: Select the language and out of 13 options available, choose your preferred language.

Step 3: Enter the IFSC code of your bank in the text field.

Step 4: Enter “1” or “ 2” or other options to link the desired bank account number and set up the payment process.

Step 5: Enter your debit card’s last six digits and expiry date to complete the verification process.

Step 6: Your offline UPI payment feature will get activated if you have entered the details correctly.

After all these steps, you can simply use the USSD command to make any payments without the need for the internet.

How to do Offline UPI payments?

Now, it is the time to do offline transactions. Here are the following steps to guide you on how to use and pay via UPI without the internet.