IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 Out at ibps.in, Here's How to Download

IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Clerk Pre-Examination Training (PET) 2025. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website at ibps.in.

To log in, candidates will need to provide their Registration Number and either their Password or Date of Birth. This recruitment drive aims to fill 10,270 Customer Service Associate positions within the organisation.

IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: Check How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the "CRP Clerical" section and click on the link to download the admit card.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and your date of birth or password, then click 'login'.

Step 4: Download and Print: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout to the exam hall.

NOTE: It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. The hall ticket contains important information, such as the exam date, time, venue, exam-day instructions, and other details.

IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: Selection Process