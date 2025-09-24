Updated 24 September 2025 at 18:41 IST
IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 Out at ibps.in, Here's How to Download
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit cards for the Clerk PET 2025. Candidates can download them from ibps.in using their login details. This drive fills 10,270 posts via a two-stage exam and a local language test.
IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Clerk Pre-Examination Training (PET) 2025. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website at ibps.in.
To log in, candidates will need to provide their Registration Number and either their Password or Date of Birth. This recruitment drive aims to fill 10,270 Customer Service Associate positions within the organisation.
IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: Check How to Download
Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find the "CRP Clerical" section and click on the link to download the admit card.
Step 3: Enter your registration number and your date of birth or password, then click 'login'.
Step 4: Download and Print: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout to the exam hall.
NOTE: It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. The hall ticket contains important information, such as the exam date, time, venue, exam-day instructions, and other details.
IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: Selection Process
Selection for the position will be based on your performance across two stages. First, you must pass the Prelims Exam to be eligible for the next stage. After clearing the Mains Exam, your proficiency in the local language will be verified as part of the final selection process.
