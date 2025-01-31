The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced the IBPS PO Main Result 2024. Candidates who took part in the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV) main examination can view their results on the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

The IBPS conducted the Main PO written exam on November 30, 2024. Candidates are advised to download their IBPS PO Mains scorecard and keep it safe for the duration of the selection process. Those who perform well in the IBPS PO Mains exam will qualify to proceed to the interview round.

IBPS PO Main Result 2024: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: ibps.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says 'Result status of online main examination for CRP - PO/MT-XIV' on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter your credentials as requested and click 'submit'.

Step 5: Your IBPS PO Main Result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download it for future reference.

Direct Link - IBPS PO Main Result 2024