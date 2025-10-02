IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released at ibps.in, Direct Link to Check

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has now published the Admit Cards (Hall Tickets) for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the probationary officer mains exam can now check and download their hall tickets from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

To download your hall ticket (admit card), candidates must enter their Registration Number or Roll Number along with their Password and Date of Birth.

The admit cards will be available on the official IBPS website until the day of the exam, October 12th. You must also carry a valid photo ID proof, such as your Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, Voter ID, or driving licence. Entry to the examination hall will be strictly denied if you do not present your admit card.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025: Know How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on “CRP-PO/MT” to access the relevant page.

Step 3: Choose the link for “Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XV.”

Step 4: Click on “Mains Exam Call Letter for IBPS CRP PO/MTs-XV.”

Step 5: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and your Password/Date of Birth, complete the security captcha, and then download your call letter.

IBPS PO Main Exam Pattern:

The IBPS PO Main Examination is a comprehensive test that runs for three hours and 30 minutes. It consists of two primary parts: an Objective Test worth 200 marks, which evaluates a candidate across four sections, including Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General Economy & Banking Awareness, and English Language; and a Descriptive Test worth 25 marks, which requires candidates to write an Essay and a Letter in English.