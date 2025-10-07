IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Scorecard Out at ibps.in, Direct Link to Check Here

IBPS PO Score Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 scorecard. The scorecard for the preliminary examination is now available for candidates to view and download on the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

The IBPS PO Prelims scorecard will be available for candidates to download from the website until October 12, 2025. Candidates who took the written exam for the 5,300 Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions can get their scorecard by using their registration details.

IBPS PO Prelims 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 scorecard.

Step 3: A new page will load where you must enter your login details.

Step 4: Click 'Submit' (or similar), and your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details on the scorecard and download it.

Step 6: Keep a printed copy for any future requirements.

IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2025: Details to be Checked

The scorecards released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) are crucial documents detailing the marks achieved in the examination. Candidates must download and meticulously check all the information to prevent any future complications.

The scorecard will typically contain the following details:

Exam Conducting Body: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Examination Name: CRP-PO/MT-XV

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Date of the Online Preliminary Examination

Candidate's Category

Maximum Marks for all subjects

Subject-wise Cut-Off Scores

Subject-wise Marks Scored

About IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025:

The IBPS PO Recruitment is currently underway to fill over 5,300 vacancies for Probationary Officers (POs) / Management Trainees (MTs) across various banks in India. This is being done through the IBPS CRP PO/MT XV process. Candidates who are shortlisted from the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 will then be invited to take the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025, scheduled for 12th October 2025.