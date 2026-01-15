IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected Today: Direct Link for CRP XIV Scorecard and Mains Exam Date at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to announce the IBPS RRB Clerk result 2025 for the preliminary examination today. Candidates who appeared for the CRP RRB XIV Office Assistant exam can check their qualifying status and download the IBPS RRB prelims scorecard directly from the official portal ibps.in.

The preliminary test, held on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025, was conducted to shortlist applicants for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk) in Regional Rural Banks across the country. Successful candidates will move forward to the IBPS RRB Clerk mains exam, scheduled for February 1, 2026.

Past Result Trends

IBPS has a history of releasing RRB Clerk results promptly. In earlier cycles, results were declared on:

2024 – September 27

Advertisement

2023 – September 1

2022 – September 8

Advertisement

This year’s announcement continues the tradition of timely updates, ensuring candidates can prepare for the next stage without delay.

How to Check IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website – ibps.in

Click on the link for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Enter login credentials (registration number and password)

Submit details to view the scorecard

Download and save the result for future reference

The RRB Clerk cut off 2025 state wise will also be available, helping candidates gauge their performance against regional benchmarks.

Participating Banks

The recruitment drive covers multiple Regional Rural Banks, including Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Aryavart Bank, Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank, Karnataka Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Tamil Nadu Grama Bank, Tripura Gramin Bank, and Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank, among others.

What Lies Ahead