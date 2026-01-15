Updated 15 January 2026 at 11:40 IST
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected Today: Direct Link for CRP XIV Scorecard and Mains Exam Date at ibps.in
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is set to declare the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims result today for the 2025 cycle. Candidates can check their qualifying status and view the state-wise cut-off marks for the February 1 Mains exam using the direct login link provided here.
- Education News
- 2 min read
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to announce the IBPS RRB Clerk result 2025 for the preliminary examination today. Candidates who appeared for the CRP RRB XIV Office Assistant exam can check their qualifying status and download the IBPS RRB prelims scorecard directly from the official portal ibps.in.
The preliminary test, held on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025, was conducted to shortlist applicants for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk) in Regional Rural Banks across the country. Successful candidates will move forward to the IBPS RRB Clerk mains exam, scheduled for February 1, 2026.
Past Result Trends
IBPS has a history of releasing RRB Clerk results promptly. In earlier cycles, results were declared on:
2024 – September 27
Advertisement
2023 – September 1
2022 – September 8
Advertisement
This year’s announcement continues the tradition of timely updates, ensuring candidates can prepare for the next stage without delay.
How to Check IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025
Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:
Visit the official website – ibps.in
Click on the link for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025
Enter login credentials (registration number and password)
Submit details to view the scorecard
Download and save the result for future reference
The RRB Clerk cut off 2025 state wise will also be available, helping candidates gauge their performance against regional benchmarks.
Participating Banks
The recruitment drive covers multiple Regional Rural Banks, including Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Aryavart Bank, Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank, Karnataka Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Tamil Nadu Grama Bank, Tripura Gramin Bank, and Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank, among others.
What Lies Ahead
Candidates who clear the prelims will appear for the mains exam on February 1, 2026, which will determine the final merit list for RRB Office Assistant vacancies 2025. The IBPS result link 2025 will remain active until the completion of the recruitment cycle. With regional rural bank clerk vacancies 2025 attracting thousands of aspirants, the upcoming mains exam is expected to be highly competitive.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 15 January 2026 at 11:40 IST