Updated 3 November 2025 at 12:57 IST
ICAI CA September Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Mukund Agiwal, CA Final Topper, Scored A 100%
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation, Inter, and Final results today at icai.nic.in. Check the result time, direct link, and latest updates here.
ICAI CA September Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced CA Foundation, Inter, and Final September exam results today. All the students can download their results from the official website at icai.nic.in. The CA Final exams for Group 1 were conducted on September 3, 6, and 8, and for Group 2 on September 10, 12, and 14, 2025.
The CA Intermediate exams took place in September for Group 1- 4, 7, 9 and Group 2 on September 11, 13 and 15. The CA Foundation exams were conducted later on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025. Get all the latest updates here.
3 November 2025 at 12:56 IST
The ICAI CA September 2025 Exams Overview
The ICAI CA Final and Intermediate exams were conducted from September 3 to 15, and the Foundation exams from September 16 to 22, 2025, with over 2.5 lakh candidates participating across India and internationally. Students can currently check their ICAI CA September Result 2025 online and instantly download their digital mark sheets, merit list, and topper details.
3 November 2025 at 12:44 IST
ICAI CA Result 2025: Final Results Announced
The ICAI has announced the CA Final September 2025 results, with 11,466 candidates qualifying as Chartered Accountants. Mukund Agiwal topped the exam, followed by Tejas Mundada and Bakul Gupta. Group I and Group II pass rates were 24.66% and 25.26% respectively, while 16.23% cleared both groups, meeting the required 40% per paper and 50% aggregate criteria.
3 November 2025 at 12:36 IST
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Marks Obtained By Toppers From CA Final Exam September 2025
AIR: Marks obtained in Percentage
- AIR 1 – Mukund Agiwal – 500 (83.33 per cent)
- AIR 2 – Tejas Mundada – 492 (82.00 per cent)
- AIR 3 – Bakul Gupta – 489 (81.50 per cent)
3 November 2025 at 12:50 IST
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Toppers From CA Inter September 2025 Exam
AIR: Marks obtained in Percentage
- AIR 1 – Neha Khurwani: 505/600 (84.17 per cent)
- AIR 2 – Kriti Sharma: 503/600 (83.83 per cent)
- AIR 3 – Akshat Birendra Nautiyal: 500/600 (83.33 per cent)
3 November 2025 at 12:28 IST
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Check all the Toppers from CA Foundation
ICAI CA September Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES:
- AIR 1 – L Rajalakshmi: 360 (90 per cent)
- AIR 2 – Prem Agarwal: 354 (88.50 per cent)
- AIR 3 – Neel Rajesh Shah: 353 (88.25 per cent)
3 November 2025 at 12:47 IST
ICAI CA September 2025 Result LIVE Updates: CA Final Result Highlights
Mukund Agiwal from Dhamnod topped the ICAI CA Final September 2025 Examination with 500 marks (83.33%), followed by Tejas Mundada (82%) and Bakul Gupta (81.50%). Out of 81,852 admitted candidates, a total of 11,466 qualified as Chartered Accountants. The overall performance showed a Group I pass rate of 24.66% (12,811 passed out of 51,955), a Group II pass rate of 25.26% (8,151 passed out of 32,273), and a combined pass rate of 16.23% for the 16,800 candidates who appeared for both groups, successfully meeting the minimum criteria of 40% per paper and 50% aggregate.
3 November 2025 at 12:26 IST
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: CA Foundation, Inter and Final toppers
- CA Foundation: L Rajalakshmi (Chennai)
- CA Intermediate: Neha Khurwani (Jaipur)
- CA Final: Mukund Agiwal (Dhamnod)
3 November 2025 at 12:52 IST
ICAI CA September 2025 Result LIVE Updates: CA Inter Result Highlights
Out of the total 1,59,779 candidates downloading the CA inter admit cards, Group 1 exam was taken by 93,074 candidates and Group 2 was taken by 69,768 candidates.
3 November 2025 at 12:57 IST
ICAI CA Result 2025: Passing Criteria
The CA September 2025 results will include pass percentages for all courses. In the previous May 2025 session, CA Final had a 9.4% pass rate, and CA Intermediate Group 1 had 14.6%. To pass the CA Foundation examination, a candidate must obtain a minimum of 40 marks in each subject and achieve an overall aggregate of at least 50%. Additionally, candidates who score 70% or more in total marks will be awarded a “Pass with Distinction".
3 November 2025 at 12:53 IST
ICAI CA Results 2025: How To Check The Results?
- Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA exam results at icai.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click Intermediate Examination or Final, depending on the examination you appeared for
- Step 3: Next, enter your 6-digit roll number and registration number to check your results
- Step 4: Submit and check the ICAI CA September result 2025
3 November 2025 at 12:41 IST
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: How to check ICAI CA Foundation, Inter and Final results?
To view the results, the students are required to visit the ICAI website, select the respective course result link Foundation, Intermediate, or Final and enter their credentials in the login window. After submitting the details, the result and scorecard will be displayed on the screens, which can be downloaded and printed.
