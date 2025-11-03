ICAI CA September Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Mukund Agiwal, CA Final Topper, Scored A 100%

ICAI CA September Results 2025 Declared at icai.nic.in, Know How to Check | Image: ICAI CA official website

ICAI CA September Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced CA Foundation, Inter, and Final September exam results today. All the students can download their results from the official website at icai.nic.in. The CA Final exams for Group 1 were conducted on September 3, 6, and 8, and for Group 2 on September 10, 12, and 14, 2025.

The CA Intermediate exams took place in September for Group 1- 4, 7, 9 and Group 2 on September 11, 13 and 15. The CA Foundation exams were conducted later on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025. Get all the latest updates here.