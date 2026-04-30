ICSE, ISC 2026 Results Declared: Direct Link to Check Scores Online

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially released the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for 2026 today, April 30, at 11:00 am. Students and parents can now access scorecards through multiple platforms provided by the council.

Exam Schedule

- ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted between February 17 and March 30, 2026.

- ISC Class 12 exams took place from February 12 to April 6, 2026.

With the results now available, students can download their marksheets directly from the official websites.

Advertisement

Direct Links to Check Results

- [cisce.org](https://cisce.org)

- [results.cisce.org](https://results.cisce.org)

Advertisement

Students can also access their scorecards via IndiaResults.com, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.

Steps to Download ICSE/ISC Scorecard Online

1. Visit the official websites: cisce.org or results.cisce.org

2. Click on the ICSE/ISC scorecard 2026 link

3. Enter your Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code

4. The marksheet will appear on the screen

5. Save the PDF and take a printout for future use

Other Ways to Access Results

- DigiLocker: Log in or create an account, then select the ICSE/ISC marksheet option to download.

- UMANG App: Install the app, open the ICSE/ISC result section, and log in with your application number and date of birth.

- SMS Service: Type ICSE followed by your seven-digit Unique ID and send it to 09248082883 to receive results via text.